Pooja Bhatt Slams PT Usha, Accuses Her of Gaslighting Wrestlers, Says 'It Is Heartbreaking...'

Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt has slammed former athlete PT Usha for criticising wrestlers’ protest in Delhi. Recently, Pooja took to her Twitter account and accused PT Usha of gaslighting wrestlers. She mentioned that it is ‘heartbreaking’ to see athletes being reprimanded by legends like PT Usha.

“Thank you @jayantrld for your stand, for raising your voice & for being by their side when most have deserted them. It is heartbreaking to see our top athletes left with no choice but to take to the streets & to then be reprimanded/issue gaslit by legends like #PTUsha," Pooja wrote.

The actress was responding to Rashtriya Lokdal Party chief, Jayant Singh’s Tweet in which he condemned PT Usha’s comment on wrestlers. “Our top wrestlers were on the streets in January & should have been heard when they first spoke about abuse. P T Usha’s comments in poor taste! #IStandWithMyChampions," he had written.

For the unversed, Indian wrestlers have been protesting in New Delhi against Brij Bhushan Singh who is also the Chief of the Wrestling Federation of India. He has been accused of allegedly sexually abusing a number of female athletes. A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court, demanding his arrest.

However, recently, PT Usha, who also heads the Indian Olympic Association, criticised the protest. “The players should not have protested on the streets. They should have at least waited for the report of the committee. What they have done is not good for the game and the country. It is a negative approach," she had said.

