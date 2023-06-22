Pooja Hedge To Reduce Her Remuneration To Rs 70 Lakh After Successive Flops?

Pooja Hegde’s collaboration with a classic duo Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas has come to an end, and the filmmakers have now chosen Sree Leela as the leading actress. Pooja Hegde is currently facing a difficult phase as she has also lost the opportunity to work with Pawan Kalyan in the movie Ustaad Bhagath Singh. However, director Harish Shankar, who shares a fondness for Pooja Hegde, intends to cast her again in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Pooja Hegde’s demand for a fee of Rs 4 crore for the film surprised Mythri Movie Makers, leading them to choose Sree Leela as the main heroine instead. Sree Leela, who charges around Rs 2 Crore, is considered a popular actress compared to Pooja.

Mythri Movie Makers also selected Sakshi Vaidya as the second heroine. However, they are now considering offering Pooja Hegde a role in the film for an item song, with a proposed payment of 70 Lakh. This implies that Pooja Hegde’s compensation has significantly decreased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 70 lakh for the same film but of course a considerably smaller role too.

Mythri Movie Makers can comfortably accommodate the expenses for two heroines and an item song within the 4 Crore budget or even less. Additionally, Sree Leela is a popular name, making her a preferable choice.