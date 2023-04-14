Trends :Entertainment News LIVESamantha Ruth PrabhuIleana D'CruzBTSJr NTR
Pooja Hegde FINALLY Breaks Silence on Salman Khan Dating Rumours, Says 'I Love...'

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's on-screen chemistry in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is currently the talk of the town.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release on April 21.
Rumours have been rife that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is dating Pooja Hegde. The duo will soon be seen sharing the screen space for the much awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now during the film’s promotions, Pooja finally addressed the rumours surrounding her love life.

In an interview with ETimes, Pooja clarified that she is currently single and is focusing on her career. She slammed the reports and said, “What do I say to that? I keep reading things about me. I am single. I love being single. I am genuinely concentrating on my career right now. I am hoping from one city to the other city, that’s my goal right now. I can’t even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?"

Earlier this year, Salman attended Pooja Hegde’s brother’s wedding. Their photos added fuel to the fire.

Speaking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja will be seen playing Salman’s romantic interest in the film. Their on-screen chemistry in the film’s songs has already become the talk of the town. Earlier, speaking about her experience of working with Salman, the actress told ANI, “He is real just like you see him in interviews, he is the same on the sets too. Many people think about you but do not speak about what they feel. I like the way Salman sir is so upfront, he says what he feels."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie boasts of a lot of action, romance and family drama.

