Pooja Hegde Looks Stunning In This Red One-Shoulder Cut-Out Dress, See Pics

Pooja Hegde is the true definition of a fashionista, and her Instagram handle is proof. The actress can pull off anything, from casual to Indian ensembles to Western outfits. Recently the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress shared a string of pictures from her latest photo session, which is currently going viral.

In the photos, Pooja is donning a red colour one-shoulder cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit along with glam makeup, including smokey eyes and nude lips. She kept her hair open in soft curls and rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings, rings, and matching red heels. Sharing the photos, Pooja added a quirky caption to her pictures, which read, “Where’s the matchstick, coz I’m about to set this world on fire." Check out the pictures:

Seeing the post, one of her fans commented, “Hotness overloaded." Another one said, “Cute." “Beautiful," wrote a third user.

Four days back, Pooja shared another couple of pictures where she was slaying a black sequin saree. She paired it with a matching backless sleeveless blouse. The actress opted for minimal makeup, tied her hair in a high-rise ponytail and completed her look with a beautiful neckpiece and a ring. Along with her photos, Pooja also shared a sketch of her outfit. “From sketch to fruition," she wrote in the caption.

Pooja Hegde was recently seen in the action comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. The movie was a remake of Veeram, a 2014 Tamil film.

Pooja will next be seen alongside Mahesh Babu in the upcoming action drama SSMB28, produced and directed by S Radha Krishna’s Haarika & Hassine Creation and Trivikram Srinivas respectively. The film also stars Sreeleela, John Abraham and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles and is reported to release next year.