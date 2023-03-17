Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is currently making headlines for his upcoming film Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The teaser of this film was released on March 16 and makers are waiting for a thrilling response from social media users and Chaitanya’s fans. Previously, fans were heartbroken after his three back-to-back flops including Bangarraju, Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Apart from this, Naga Chaitanya also introduced several actresses to the Telugu industry following the footsteps of his father Nagarjuna and uncle Venkatesh. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Pooja Hegde, all have made their debut opposite Naga Chaitanya and are successful in their career now. Today, let’s take a look at the actress who made their debut opposite Naga Chaitanya and has earned special recognition for themselves.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu began her film career with director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. The film starred Naga Chaitanya and Samantha in the lead and was produced by Manjula Ghattamaneni under the banner of Indira Productions. The movie was well-received by critics and did well at the box office. It was also considered one of the “25 Greatest Telugu Films Of The Decade" by Film Companion. Samantha has established herself as one of the leading actresses in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

She has worked in several hit films, including Naan Ee, Manam and Oh! Baby, Pushpa: The Rise, to name a few. She will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu language action drama Shaakuntalam written and directed by Gunasekhar.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde made her Telugu debut in 2014 with the romantic comedy film Oka Laila Kosam alongside Naga Chaitanya. The film was written and directed by Vijay Kumar Konda and produced by Nagarjuna on his home banner Annapurna Studios.

After this, the actress worked in a lot of popular moves like Rangasthalam, Maharshi and F3. And now Pooja has established herself as one of the leading actresses in Telugu cinema. She will soon be seen in director Farhad Samji’s upcoming Hindi film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is scheduled to release on April 21.

Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi Agerwal made her Telugu debut in 2018 with Savyasachi, a psychological action thriller film, which also starred Naga Chaitanya. It was written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti and also featured R Madhavan and Bhumika Chawla in important roles.

Since then, Nidhhi has never looked back and worked in back-to-back popular movies like Mr Majnu, iSmart Shankar and Hero, to name a few. She will next be seen in the period action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

