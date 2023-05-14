Pooja Hegde's Mother Believes Her Daughter Looks The Best With Allu Arjun And Hrithik Roshan

Pooja Hegde might have been absent from the Bollywood films after Farhad Samji’s fantasy-action-comedy Housefull 4 but she returned to the silver screens with two big budget films like Cirkus and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress who has established her place in Bollywood as well as in the South film industry recently sat with her mother for a fun interaction with an entertainment portal.

To mark the occasion of Mother’s Day, during an interview with PinkVilla, when Pooja’s mom Lata Hegde was asked about the actor who has the best chemistry with her daughter, she promptly gave the names of Salman Khan, Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan. She stated,"She looks best with Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan."

To this, Pooja Hegde cut her in between and said, “See the moms give the honest answer, we have to give the diplomatic answer (laughs)."

Her mother continued, “No, the others are also good enough. But if you ask me who looks the best, I can’t name everybody. But even Salman was good."

Lata Hegde also quipped about what qualities she wants in her future son-in-law. She said, “She should look for somebody who’s very understanding, who understands her very well. I think the most important thing for a successful marriage is a good partnership. Being able to have intelligent conversations, being able to respect that person. If can’t respect the person you are going to live with your husband, it’s very difficult to have a life with that person. I think she has to marry a person whom she can look up to, who inspires her and who also encourages her and vice versa. She’s a very sensitive person, someone who takes care of her little things and makes her feel special. I think that’s what will work for her."

On the work front, Pooja Hegde’s last film with Salman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was helmed by Farhad Samji The actioner had an ensemble cast including Shehnaaz Gill, Siddarth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu among others.