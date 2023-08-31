Pooja Hegde's Raksha Bandhan Pics With Brothers Are All About Sibling Love And Unity

As the nation immerses itself in the festive spirit of Raksha Bandhan, renowned actress Pooja Hegde joins the celebrations by cherishing the occasion with her brothers. Known for her captivating performances in movies like Radhe Shyam and Beast, Pooja Hegde provided a glimpse into her Raksha Bandhan festivities through social media. The actress shared snapshots that beautifully encapsulate the essence of sibling bonds and love.

Raksha Bandhan, a festival that venerates the unique connection between siblings, is fervently celebrated across India. Pooja Hegde, famous for her role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, shared a heartfelt post embracing her beloved brothers. In a series of photographs, the siblings engage in rituals, exchange tokens of affection, and bask in joyful moments. Pooja elegantly donned a sleeveless blue ethnic ensemble adorned with intricate silver threadwork. Statement earrings and rings complemented her look, while her makeup was subtle, accentuating her natural beauty.

The accompanying caption read, “Some squishing, rakhis, mithai, gup shup, rare feet touching scenes and gifts. What more does a sister need?! To bonds that last a lifetime." Her post resonated with her fans and admirers, who promptly flooded the comments section with warm wishes.

One user conveyed, “Raksha Bandhan ki Shubh kaamnayein (Wishing you Happy Raksha Bandhan)." Another shared, “Happy Raksha Bandhan Pooja Akka. Love From Odisha."