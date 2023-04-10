Pooja Ramachandran's Romantic Photos With Husband John Kokken Are Couple Goals

John Kokken and Pooja Ramachandran are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu entertainment industry. The duo tied the knot on April 15, 2019. Now, their photos from the maternity shoot are making a huge buzz on the Internet. In the photos, Pooja looks stunning in a black see-through dress, which she paired with a black bikini. John, on the other hand, looked handsome in a grey shirt and beige trousers. Both are seen holding their caps and kissing each other on the beach.

While sharing the pictures online, the actor wrote in the caption, “Could I have this kiss forever?"

Advertisement

Check out the pictures here:

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “Cute couple forever", while another one wrote, “Cutest and hottest couples". Another wrote, “So Adorable".

Pooja often shares pictures with her husband. A few days ago, she dropped a couple of pictures from a party. In the photos, Pooja is seen slaying in a short silver sequin dress. John is seen in a black and white animal-printed shirt, which he paired with black denim. Sharing the pictures the actress wrote, “To have and to hold".

See the pics:

Advertisement

Seeing the post fans showered hearts emojis in the comment box. The couple announced the big news of expecting their first child on November 12, 2022.

On the work front, Pooja Ramachandran began her career as a video jockey at the SS Music channel. Later, she appeared in several Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, including Pizza, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Kanchana 2, Nanban, D Company, and Dohchay. However, she was last seen in the 2021 romantic drama Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu. The film was directed by Y. Yugandhar featured Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, Nuveksha, Rocket Raghava, Tulasi and Hasvanth Vanga in the pivotal roles.

John Kokken is known for films such as K.G.F. Chapter 1, K.G.F. Chapter 2, Baahubali: The Beginning, and 1: Nenokkadine. He has also appeared in James, Maharshi, Tiyaan, Lakshmana, Brahma, Yevadu, and Chuttalabbayi to name a few.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News