Poojapura Ravi, Noted Malayalam Actor, Dies at 83; Funeral to Be Held On Tuesday

Noted movie actor and theatre personality Poojapura Ravi died on Sunday at the residence of his daughter near Marayoor in Idukki District, family sources said. He was 83.

The actor was staying with his daughter at Marayoor for the past few months, sources said. His funeral will be held on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

He is survived by two children. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers condoled the death of the actor. The CM said said Ravi had conquered the minds of people through theatre.

“He later became popular through the comedy roles he played in the movies. His demise is a loss to the art and cultural landscape of the state," Vijayan said in a statement. State Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan recalled the popular theatre artiste’s long career in which he has acted in around 4,000 plays and nearly 800 movies. Netizens also took to Twitter to pay heartfelt tributes to the noted actor.