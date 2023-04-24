Poonam Dhillon’s Daughter Paloma Grabs Limelight For Her Style Statement

Poonam Dhillon is known in Bollywood for her beauty and her performance as a stellar actress. The winner of Miss Indian 1978 enthralled her fans with movies like Trishul, Noorie, Kaala Patthar and Karma. Her 27-year-old daughter, Paloma Dhillon, often grabs the limelight for her style statement, just like her mother. Poonam Dhillon often shares glimpses of Paloma, who is every bit as glamorous and graceful as her mother. Poonam’s social media posts are all the proof you need.

On the occasion of their dog, Peanut’s birthday, Poonam Dhillon shared an array of photos showcasing her children as well as their pet pooch. The clicks show Paloma dressed in a simple outfit, yet looking beautiful. Donning a white top paired with tan brown-coloured bottoms, printed black loungewear or a hoodie with sunglasses, she knows how to look stylish.

Advertisement

It seems like her style and glamour have not only impressed the internet but also caught the eye of Bollywood as well. Sooraj Barjatya’s production house, Rajshahi Productions, which has recently backed Amitabh Bachchan’s Uunchai, is all set to launch the star kid alongside Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol. Sooraj’s son Avnish Barjatya will don the hat of the director for the project.

Rajshri Films announced the casting of Paloma and Rajveer on their Instagram. Rajshri Films wrote, “Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri’s next, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins." They even made a social media post to announce the same.

Advertisement

The official account of Rajshri Productions posted a stunning photo of Paloma Dhillon all decked up in a blue lehenga set with white prints.

Advertisement

Poonam Dhillon debuted in Bollywood in 1978 with the movie Trishul. She married film producer Ashok Thakeria in 1988. In 1997 the couple decided to separate. The duo have two kids together, Anmol Thakeria Dhillon and Paloma Dhillon. Poonam was last seen in Shashanka Ghosh’s Plan A Plan B, a romantic comedy movie, opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here