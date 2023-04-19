Poonam Pandey Flaunts Her Curves In White Bikini As She Drops Sexiest Video From Her Vacation; Watch

Poonam Pandey never fails to give her fans updates about her life. The model and actress, who is currently on vacation, has shared a video from her holiday. Poonam is seen striking a number of poses for the camera. Dressed in a white bikini and sarong, the Lock Upp star made sure she set the temperatures soaring. Though she did not reveal the location of her holiday, Poonam made sure that her fans knew she was enjoying her trip to the fullest.

Poonam Pandey captioned the video, “Meet me where the sky touches the sea."

Instagram users were blown away by the clip and could not stop praising Poonam’s hot video. “You are an Icon of Hotness," a person wrote. Many people called Poonam “beautiful", while others reacted with fire and red heart emojis.

This is not the first time Poonam Pandey has wowed her followers with her bold videos and photos. Recently, Poonam was also spotted enjoying a yacht ride in a leopard print bikini. The Lock Upp fame showed off her curves in the swimwear. She accessorised the outfit with golden hoop earrings. Check out the video here:

Poonam Pandey never shies away from posing in bold outfits. However, her sartorial choices have also landed her in controversies a number of times. During her Lock Upp journey, Poonam opened up on the trolling she faced for her clothes and said, “If you tell me just because I show off my body and shed clothes, I am shameless, I will never agree with you. I feel people who shame others and make others feel bad are shameless."

Poonam Pandey was last seen in Rupesh Paul’s Love In A Taxi. The actor is set to appear next in Touch The Fire alongside Aanchal Joseph, Rob Moran, Brendan Byrne and Cal Barnes.

