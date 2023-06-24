Popular 70s Lavani Artist Shantabai Londhe Spotted Living Life As A Destitute

Once upon a time, the Hanuman Theatre located in Mumbai’s Lal Baug, used to be full of applause for Lavani folk dancer Shantabai Londhe. Four decades ago, Shantabai used to be the pride of the local people with her Lavani dance being appreciated from all over the state. Today wrinkled skin, tattered robes and dishevelled hair define the once-reigning queen. Fate has been unkind to her and has been reduced to living at a bus stop, depending on begging for a living. Her toothless smile at passersby hides oodles of pain.

The popularity of Shantabai Londhe peaked when Attar Bhai, an employee of Kopargaonkar bus station started a play along with her titled Shantabai Kopargaonkar. The play was a success and it brought Shantabai a lot of fame. Shantabai became the owner of a Lavani dance-based theatre group and employed about 60 people under her.

However, her woes were just beginning. Taking advantage of Shantabai’s illiteracy, Attar Bhai cheated Shanta of the ownership of the group as well as her property. Shantabai, now 75 years old, devoid of a house or a family is living like a destitute on the premises of the Kopargaonkar bus station. She has been roaming in the vicinity, begging for food for quite a few years now.