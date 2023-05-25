Popular Actor Dara Singh Khurana To Soon Hit The Big Screen With Bandra

Mr India International 2017 Dara Singh Khurana has been roped in to play the antagonist in the upcoming film Bandra. Directed by Arun Gopy, the film stars superstar Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Other renowned actors, including Dino Morea, Lena, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Dara Singh Khurana, and Amit Tiwari will also play a pivotal role in the movie.

The story of the film seems to follow Alan Alexander Dominic, a gangster played by Dileep, across the course of several possible timeframes. While the teaser offers few details about the plot, it hints that the film revolves around a guy who formerly ruled the streets of Bandra, leaving viewers to speculate as to whether he is a good or bad gangster or if he has other facets to his personality.

With this film, Arun Gopy has once again joined hands with Dileep after the 2017 political thriller, Ramaleela, which was a huge hit at the box office. The screenplay of the film is penned by Udaykrishna. With music composed by Sam CS, the cinematography of the film is handled by Shaji Kumar.

Recently, Dara Singh reportedly said, “Filming a fight scene with Tamil actor Sarath Kumar in the pouring rain was the most exciting part". He further added, “Working with senior actors teaches you a lot about humility. He would ask my permission before touching my shoulder or back for the fighting sequence. He doesn’t believe that he can do anything about it because it’s just a scene".

The makers of the film unveiled a stylish teaser for ‘Bandra’ on Dileep’s birthday, promising an intensely compelling, action-packed effort from the actor, who seems to have amazing chemistry with the well-known actress Tamannaah Bhatia. With this film, the actress is all set to make her Mollywood Debut.

On the work front, Dara Singh Khurana began her acting journey with the Punjabi film, Bai ji Kuttange, which starred Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. Soon, the actor is also going to be a part of the Hindi film, Kaagaz 2, starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Satish Kaushik in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Arun Gopy is best known for films like Shyam, Ramaleela, and Irupathionnaam Noottaandu.