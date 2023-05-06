Post Batla House John Abraham And Nikkhil Advani To Team Up Again For Action Drama: Report

John Abraham is on a roll after his impressive performance as a villain in Yash Raj Films’s blockbuster hit, Pathaan. The actor is now looking to take his career to new heights by focusing on action movies that deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience. John Abraham is currently in the process of re-evaluating his existing film commitments and is keen on building an exciting lineup of projects for the next two years. His next collaboration is reportedly with director Nikkhil Advani, with whom he has previously worked in Batla House.

According to a report by Peeping Moon, John Abraham is teaming up with Nikkhil Advani again after their 2019 action thriller, Batla House. “In their upcoming action drama, based on real events, John will play the leading role, with Sharvari Wagh from Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Abhishek Banerjee from Stree. John will apparently play the role of a rescuer, while Sharvari Wagh is said to be playing a girl on the run," the report stated.

John Abraham is set to begin filming for Nikkhil Advani’s new movie following the completion of Shivam Nair’s The Diplomat. The film is in pre-production and will reportedly commence shooting in July 2023.

The Diplomat is an intense thriller based on the real-life story of an Indian diplomat's mission to bring back an Indian girl from Pakistan, where she was allegedly coerced and tricked into marrying against her will. John Abraham portrays the role of JP Singh, who served as India's former Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad. In addition, John will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's geo-political thriller, Tehran, which is slated to release in theatres this year.

Meanwhile, Nikkhil Advani is currently working on the second season of Mumbai Diaries, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video. He is also occupied with his political thriller show, Freedom at Midnight, based on a non-fiction book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. Nikkhil serves as the showrunner for this series and will devote his time to it once he completes his work on the John Abraham movie. Furthermore, he is producing over six projects under his production house, Emmay Entertainment.

