Post Citadel Shoot, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plans Long Break for Myositis Treatment in US, South Korea

After wrapping up the Indian leg of action-thriller Citadel, actress Samantha Ruth is planning to take a one-year hiatus from acting. During this time, she aims to prioritise her health and seek treatment for her autoimmune condition, Myositis, in the United States.

Addressing the reports of her returning money to producers for the projects she had signed, a source adds, “This is a bit of assumption and exaggeration because she decided to take a break some time ago and was not even accepting anything. There is no new project where her name was associated with."

Samantha revealed in 2022 that she has an autoimmune condition called Myositis. She took a six-month break for treatment at that time, and now she is focused on regaining her health before returning to work. “She is taking a break as she wants to focus on her health. She just came back because of her commitments. She was in mid of shooting of Kushi when she fell ill. Now, she has to go for the main treatment and therapy session," shares the source.