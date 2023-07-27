Post Divorce Announcement, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's First Social Media Update

Actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s niece, actress Niharika Konidela, recently announced her divorce from ex-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The couple, who were married in 2020, parted ways due to unspecified reasons. According to a post by Niharika, they had filed for divorce in June this year. Both had been maintaining a low profile since their split, but now, Chaitanya has grabbed eyeballs for his first social media post since their divorce announcement. On July 26, Chaitanya celebrated his 33rd birthday. On this occasion, he shared two pictures of himself from a holiday destination. Chaitanya was seen relaxing in style in an undisclosed location. His caption read, “Bringing in all the threes in style".

The post garnered the attention of many of his fans, who commented that it was good to see him moving on in life. Many users said that he had handled a bitter chapter in his life very well and that he was now back in style. Some users, however, lamented that the couple split ways and said that they had been rooting for him and Niharika to get back together.

Reportedly, Chaitanya had filed for divorce first. Chaitanya, who is identified as the petitioner in the alleged paperwork, is said to have filed for divorce at the Kukatpally Family Court in Hyderabad less than a month ago.