Ayodhya holds a special place in the hearts of the people of India as it is widely believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama. In recent times, the city has attracted filmmakers who have not only shot but also unveiled the first looks of their films because of its cultural heritage. Recently, the poster of the upcoming Bhojpuri film Sandeh was released by Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya. The poster of the film was presented by Impulse Cine Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Sanjay Rai.

Producer Pradeep Srivastava, director Ayaaz Khan, production head Bhaskar Shukla and writer Shweta Srivastava were present at the event. In the film, actor Gaurav Kumar is going to essay the role of a villain. The actor has also appeared in several Bollywood and South films.

While releasing the poster of the film, writer Shweta Srivastava said, “Mahant Raju Das conveyed that this film is going to inspire youth and parents to choose the righteous path in their respective lives." The film has an ensemble cast of actors including Riya Kapoor, Pulkit Raizada, Gaurav Kumar, Sanjay Raizada, Lokesh Mohan Khattar, Pawan Vikram, Shivani Saumya, Nitish, Sonam, Rohit Srivastava, Dinesh Trivedi, Tanishk, Atharv, Adrij, Anupama and others.

In the past, Adipurush’s teaser was also released at Ram Ki Paidi located on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya. Besides this, the shooting of the Bhojpuri film Vivah 3 was also completed in Dharma Nagri in Ayodhya. Om Raut’s directorial film Adipurush features a leading star cast such as Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, among others. Since Ayodhya is the birthplace of Ram and Adipurush is based on Ramayana, the trailer of the film was also unveiled in Ayodhya.

Earlier, the trailer was released and it garnered huge praise from the audience. So far, it has received over 1,800 views and still counting more. Take a look at the trailer of Sandeh here:

Several social media users have also commented on the video. One user wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations. Team Impulse." Another user added, “I bet, it is going to be a blockbuster film." One user also wrote, “Well done Team."

