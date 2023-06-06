Prabhas' Adipurush: Crackers Worth Rs 50 Lacs To Burst, Rs. 2.5 Cr Spent on Tirupati Promotions Alone?

A special trailer launch event for Adipurush is taking place in Tirupati on Tuesday and fans of Prabhas are super excited. It was previously revealed that Prabhas and his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon along with director Om Raut will be attending a special trailer launch in Tirupati on Tuesday. While it is expected to be a grand affair, a new report has now claimed that the makes have spent Rs 2.5 crores for just this event.

The Adupurush Pre-release event will take place at Tirupati Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Stadium. A sea of fans are expected to attend the event. While the prep is underway, Siasit.com reported the Adipurush makers are not holding back to make this event a memorable affair.

Advertisement

It is claimed that the makers have spent a whopping Rs. 2.5 crore on the event. It is also reported that crackers worth Rs 50 lakhs have been arranged for the Adipurush pre-release event. The team is yet to react to the claims.

Meanwhile, videos from the event venue are surfacing online, showing fans a glimspse of the event.