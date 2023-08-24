Prabhas' Adipurush Gets BRUTALLY Trolled For 'Rs 600 Crore Budget' After Chandrayaan-3 Success

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is once again being trolled for its massive budget amid the success of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission. The Om Raut directorial was made on a reported budget of Rs 600 crores, according to a viral post on Reddit. While the precise budget for Chandrayaan-3 was reportedly Rs 615 crores. As India moonwalked into history on Wednesday, becoming the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite, netizens began criticisng the makers of Adipurush for spending so much money on a film which “incited public backlash for showing a beloved (almost religious) text in poor light."

Even though the authenticity of the Reddit post cannot be examined, it has left netizens in shock. One use wrote, “Adipurush ke Rs 600 cr, ISRO scientists ko de dena chahiye tha." Another one said, “One more reason why celebrities should not be given so much importance. Give security to these scientists not these ‘superstars’." A third user commented, “It’s quite sad. Especially since Adipurush wasn’t a good product."