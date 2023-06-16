Prabhas' Adipurush To Have No Benefit Shows In Andhra Pradesh

Telugu actor Prabhas’ much-awaited film, Adipurush, has been globally released today. This mythological drama presents a fresh perspective on the Hindu epic, Ramayana. In the film, Prabhas plays Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon portrays Janaki. Sunny Singh brings the character of Lakshman to life and Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Ravana.

Amid Adipurush making all the headlines, recently, the Andhra Pradesh government approved a ticket price increase for the movie. As per the latest development, theatres in the state can increase prices by Rs 50 in addition to the rates set by the government. This price hike will be in effect for 10 days starting from the release date of the film i.e. June 16. However, it has been reported that the Andhra Pradesh government has rejected the requests made by the authorities to organise benefit shows for Adipurush.

Earlier, the makers requested for a seat to be left vacant in every screening of the film worldwide as a gesture of reverence towards Lord Hanuman. In addition, it has been announced that more than 10,000 tickets will be provided free of cost to all government schools, orphanages and old age homes across Telangana.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film has been released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Meanwhile, the censor board has granted a U certificate to the film.