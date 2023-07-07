Prabhas And Deepika Padukone To Unveil Project K’s Trailer At San Diego Comic-Con

Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K, a sci-fi fantasy thriller has already created a massive buzz ever since its announcement. Featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the movie is scheduled to release next year in January. With each passing day, the makers are strategically dropping hints and fuelling excitement among the audience. Now, there’s a new update. The movie’s official title and trailer will be unveiled at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con event, on July 19.

Interestingly, Nag Ashwin’s big-budget sci-fi film will become the first-ever Indian film to get its official launch at Comic-Con. A report in Variety stated that the highly anticipated event will witness the presence of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan, adding more star power to the occasion. The makers of Project K have planned to captivate the audience by unveiling the first look of their ambitious project during the SDCC event. The following day, on July 20, a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic" will take place, where the film’s full title, teaser trailer, and official release date will be announced.

The producers in a statement said, “This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film."

Not just this, the Project K team will also be a part of a performance that will be held at Comic-Con’s largest stage. Reports also state that Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani, who also play key roles in Project K, might miss the event.

Recently, the production banner, Vyjayanthi Movies, confirmed the reports with a social media post. Ahead of the launch, director Nag Ashwin said, “India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience."