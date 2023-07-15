Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan's Project K To Be Titled KaalChakra?

Project K is one of the most anticipated films of Prabhas which will see him share the screen with Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan as well as Amitabh Bachchan. The film which is scheduled for release next year has been grabbing eyeballs due to exciting updates. As such, the latest one has gotten the fans even more excited. Ahead of its grand launch at Comic Con film festival on July 20, a report has surfaced that the title of Project K might be KaalChakra.

According to the sources close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, the film might be drawing from mythology as KaalChakra stands for wheel Of time. The source shared,

“KaalChakra essentially means the wheel of time and is seen as a symbol of creation and destruction. In simple terms, it means the passage of time and is functioning with the help of Lord Krishna."