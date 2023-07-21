Prabhas Starrer Project K's First Glimpse Delights Fans Beyond Expectations: ‘Goosebumps’

The wait is over! Project K makers finally unveiled the first glimpse of Nag Ashwin’s directorial at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) event. The official title of Project K starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone was also announced. The film is now titled Kalki 2898AD. The first glimpse, unveiled by Prabhas and Kamal Haasan themselves, showcased a captivating blend of Indian mythology and science fiction.

The glimpse was released at the event titled ‘This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic’. The video, running for 1 minute and 15 seconds, begins with a powerful statement: “When the World is taken over by Darkness, a force will arise. The end begins now." It sets the stage for a war-torn future world where violence prevails, and people are suffering. While Prabhas’s character is portrayed as a valiant warrior, destined to rise and become the saviour of the world, Deepika Padukone’s character is introduced as a recruit in the Army. As soon as the glimpse was released, fans flooded Twitter with excitement, sharing their enthusiastic reviews and thoughts about the teaser.

Check out the reviews here:

Kalki 2898AD’s first glimpse left this fan excited. He wrote, “In Nag Ashwin I Trust. If you ask me personally, the first glimpse of Project K promises more than Salaar! High Concept. Huge Risk. I’m ALL FOR IT."

“The Man arriving. What a glimpse," said another fan.

For this Prabhas fan, every shot and every fame left him with goosebumps.

“Much deserved Pan Indian project for his powerhouse of talent," a comment read.

After reviewing the first glimpse, a social media user compared Kalki 2898AD with Star Wars.

“I think Project K will be a game changing Blockbuster for the Indian Cinema. My gut feeling!" a fan eagerly waiting for the film tweeted.

Here are some more reactions: