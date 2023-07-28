Prabhas' Facebook Page Gets 'Compromised' As Hackers Post SHOCKING Videos; Actor Shares Update

Prabhas, who is currently busy filming Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, on Friday informed fans that his Facebook page was “compromised." On Thursday night, the actor’s Facebook page was hacked after two viral videos were shared with the captions, “Unlucky Humans" and “Ball fails around the world," on his timeline. Now, Prabhas has issued an official statement regarding the matter. He took his Instagram Story, which read, “Hello everyone, My Facebook page has been compromised. Team is sorting this out."

Unaware of the hacking situation, netizens began trolling Prabhas for allegedly posting the video with the caption “Unlucky Humans". However, the videos have now been removed from the actor’s timeline and it seems his team has restored his page.