Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of this year. Even though the teaser that was released last year was met with a poor response and the makers had taken a backseat to work on the VFX, the avid fans are excited to see the film on the big screen. And as the release date is inching closer every day, several of them are angry at Om Raut because the makers have maintained a stoic silence on any new update and the promotions have yet to start.

In light of this, netizens have started a campaign on social media where they are demanding Om Raut and his team start Adipurush’s promotions. Another big reason behind this campaign is the fact that Adipurush would be pitied against The Flash. Thus, starting the promotions now would only gain traction for the film. The hashtag ‘Wakeup Om Raut’ is trending and here are some of the things that the netizens have been saying.

When the teaser of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released in October last year, it left a large section of the audience disappointed. While some criticised it for its VFX, others claimed that Hindu gods were misrepresented in the teaser.

Adipurush’s editor Ashish Mhatre had recently reacted to the backlash and had shared how the team was ‘shocked’ due to criticism.

“The entire team was in shock when the teaser was released as we never expected such kind of reviews, but director Om Raut’s vision was very clear. When he explained the film to us along with the characters, he was very clear about what he wanted in the film. He had taken care of all those aspects of the story that might hurt the sentiments of the people. He never wanted to do that but he just changed the world and he has made it in a way that will appeal to the youth," Ashish told E-Times.

The editor also admitted that whatever they ‘wanted to convey failed to reach the audience’. He also explained that the teaser failed most likely due to two reasons - people are used to seeing ‘Ram and Sita in that old monotonous looks’ and they didn’t watch the 3D version of the teaser.

“There are two possibilities - one is that the world that we created was not expected by the audience as they are used to seeing Ram and Sita in that old monotonous looks and were expecting that ‘Adipurush’ will be on similar lines. The second reason could be that the majority of the people didn’t see the 3D version of the teaser, they just saw it on their mobile phones. So when some of the people saw the teaser again in 3D, they changed their views and also agreed that watching the teaser on mobile gave them a different notion. Many of them took back their words and reviews after watching the 3D version of the teaser," Ashish added.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.

