Prabhas' Film Project K in BIG Trouble As Producer SLAMS Andhra Govt With 'Best Goonda' Remark

Prabhas’ upcoming film Project K seems to be in a trouble! Recently its producer Ashwini Dutt took a jibe at Andhra Pradesh government for not resuming the prestigious Nandi Awards, which recognise excellence in Telugu cinema, theatre and television. According to Telugu media, the state government has not announced Nandi awards for more than four years.

Dutt was speaking at a special event where senior producer Adiseshagiri Rao announced the re-release of Superstar Krishna’s Mosagallaku Mosagallu. After the event, Mirchi9.com asked Adiseshagiri Rao about any effort to convince Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to resume the Nandi awards or to have a Memorial award in the name of Superstar Krishna. Dutt, who was also present at the event, made controversial comments.

“The ongoing season is different. These days, they will give awards for Best Goonda and Best Rowdy. Days will come for films to get awards. We will have that time grandly in 2-3 years. Then, we will all get awards," the producer said. Adiseshagiri Rao echoed a similar sentiment. “After bifurcation, Nandi awards became irrelevant. Probably, they should come up with new names like State awards. Andhra and Telangana governments are not interested. The film industry is going on its own. Previously, there used to be some value for Government awards but there is no value any longer," the senior producer said.

As per reports, Project K is based on the Indian legend Mahabharata with the third world war as its background. It is learned that Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a role similar to Aswathama and Prabhas will be seen playing the role in the shades of Karna in Mahabharata.

In an earlier conversation with India Today, producer Ashwini Dutt revealed that Project K revolves around the modern-day avatar of Vishnu. He added, “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of the year. We’ve completed about 70 percent of the shoot so far." However, Dutt’s recent comments against the Andhra government could land his movie in trouble as per multiple media reports.

