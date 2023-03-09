Prabhas is all pumped up to entertain fans with his three much-anticipated films Adipurush, Salaar and Project K. And while his fans have been waiting for these movies with much excitement, it looks like they have to wait a little longer. According to reports in February, Prabhas cancelled his film shoots after it emerged that he was suffering from high temperature. But it seems like he had to wait for more to recover completely and reportedly had to go abroad for further treatment. There is no clarity on the health issue the actor is suffering from.

Prabhas’ fitness has been a cause of concern for a long time.

Reportedly, the actor has been working continuously on multiple projects and has not taken a break for a long time now. The hectic pace of work could have also contributed to Prabhas’ bad health.

Followers are looking forward to when he will return to work post-recovery. They are waiting for his film Adipurush, which is expected to release on June 16. Initially, it was slated to release on January 12 but after getting a poor response to its teaser, director Om Raut decided to rework the film and postponed it.

