Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Adipurush in Legal Trouble; Malaika Arora Drops Major Hint About Marriage With Arjun Kapoor

The makers of Adipurush have landed in a big trouble after a police complaint was filed against them in Mumbai for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in the film’s new poster.

Malaika Arora has hinted that she is open to marrying Arjun Kapoor. The actress, in a new interview, opened up about her plans to marry her longtime boyfriend and said that she is ready to make a home with him. For the unversed, Malaika began dating Arjun after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. Speaking about her next step with Arjun, Malaika said she is ready to tie the knot again.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was reportedly approached for Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie, dubbed as NTR 30. Saif was apparently offered to play the role of an antagonist in NTR 30.

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi knows how to rock skintight clothing, and her latest look was no exception. In a completely unsurprising move, Nora Fatehi donned a bold bodycon dress as the actress-dancer arrived at Citadel premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Sushmita Sen was in the headlines after she suffered a heart attack recently. Well, looks like the diva is trying to get back in the healthy zone now as she has resumed working out. On Tuesday night, Sushmita shared a workout video on her Instagram handle but what caught everyone’s attention was her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In the clip, the former couple was seen exercising together.

