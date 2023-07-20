Prabhas Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Adipurush Flopped, Launches Project K At Comic-Con In US

Prabhas is all set to star in his much anticipated Project K. After launching a bundle of intriguing looks and posters from the film, the makers are all set to launch the key assets at the San Diego Comin Con in the United States. Prabhas recently made an appearance for the same. The after was spotted at the red carpet of the event. This is also the star’s first public appearance since his last film Adipurush flopped.

The buzz around Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K is growing stronger with each passing day. Earlier yesterday, Prabhas landed in the US along with his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati fueling excitement for the grand unveiling of Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con event. While details remain under wraps regarding Rana Daggubati’s involvement in the film, the actor has been rooting for the film ever since its announcement.

Have a look at the photos :

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies set the hearts racing with a sneak peek of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s arrival in the US. In the picture, Prabhas and Rana, dressed in ‘What is Project K’ T-shirts, were spotted with their backs turned towards the camera. A signboard saying ‘Hollywood’ was seen in the background. The caption along with the picture read, “The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20th."

The film will also mark Deepika Padukone’s entry into the Telugu industry. On Tuesday, the makers also dropped the first look of Deepika Padukone from the film. Deepika was seen sporting a fierce look in the intense poster. In case you missed it, check it out here:

The sci-fi fantasy thriller is scheduled to release next year in January. Interestingly, Nag Ashwin’s big-budget sci-fi film will become the first-ever Indian film to get its official launch at Comic-Con. The makers of Project K will unveil the film’s title, trailer, and release date at the prestigious event, which will take place from July 20-23. Apart from Prabhas and Ran Daggubati, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin will take part in the panel discussion.