Prabhas, Prashanth Neel Set to Reunite For 'Most Expensive Telugu Film' After Salaar

After Salaar, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are reportedly set to collaborate on another project, tentatively titled Ravanam. Producer Dil Raju, speaking to a news portal, confirmed that Prabhas and Prashanth will work together on a mythical film, which is going to be the most expensive Telugu film ever made. Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel has already finalised his script and discussions are ongoing with Prabhas.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, filmmaker Dil Raju said, “Yes, Prashanth Neel has finalised a script and we are planning it with Prabhas. The two are already working together on Salaar. After Salaar, Prashanth has a commitment with NTR, so maybe post the NTR film, Prashanth will commence work on this project. It’s in the discussion stage now."

Reportedly, the shooting of Salaar is going at a rapid pace, and the creators are occupied with creating the movie’s teaser, which is likely to be unveiled in a few weeks. Along with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu are also playing prominent roles in the film. The music for Salaar, like KGF, is composed by Ravi Basrur. It will tentatively hit the theatres on September 28.

In an Instagram post, Homable Films provided an update on Salaar and announced that “The Most Violent Man is coming soon with the full package to blow your mind on Sep 28th, 2023. Hello Royal Challengers Bangalore, let’s unleash the Rebel mode this year." The first motion poster from Salaar has been released, which guarantees an exhilarating and suspenseful journey for viewers. Check it out below:

In addition to Salaar, Prabhas is also set to star in Project K, which involves working with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Nag Ashwin. While the filmmakers had initially announced a January 2024 release for Project K, rumours suggest that it will not meet the deadline and will instead be released in the Summer of 2024.

