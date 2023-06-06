Prabhas Prays To Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati Ahead of Adipurush's Massive Event, Photos Go Viral

Telugu star Prabhas was seen at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in the wee hours of Tuesday ahead of a massive Adipurush event in Tirupati. Photos of the actor, who plays the role of Lord Ram in the Om Raut film based on Ramayan, was seen wearing an all-white outfit for his visit. In photos and videos going viral, Prabhas was seen wearing a white shirt with a white veshti.

The actor was surrounded by tight security while the cameramen and fans present at the temple mobbed the team. Prabhas and his team were seen attending the Suprabadha Seva at 2.30 am on June 6. Prabhas made his way to the temple, offered his prayers and returned without any media interaction. The actor was spotted sans his co-stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.