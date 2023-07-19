Prabhas' Project K Poster Copies From Iron Man? Netizens Upset With Robert Downey Jr Inspired Look

One user wrote, “It’s just a bad poster The Sun is behind his head still his face have light also Pretty poor vfx on Body and ground and Unrealistic face." Another wrote, “Don’t understand why they have to make these kind of posters. I was under the impression that initial posters are always dark and shadowy to encapture the suspense."

But netizens aren’t happy with the poster. Many have compared it with Iron Man’s poster and many have even said that Prabhas’ face looks photoshopped on the poster and that the body proportions are rather off. On Reddit, discussions have already kicked off.

The buzz around Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K is growing stronger with each passing day. Now, Prabhas’ first look from the film is out! In the poster, Prabhas, dubbed the ‘Rebel Star’ of the film sports a metal armour, dreadlocks and a thick beard. There’s destruction all around. Check it out below:

'Student Of The Year 3' Anyone? | Ananya, Aditya Back From Holiday | Prabhas' Project K Poster Out

On Twitter, one user wrote, “Not a trolling. Seriously this is worst poster. Seems like face is pasted on ironman body by some beginner student of photoshop". Another wrote, “What in the yellow world CGI and Photoshop mess is this?"

The sci-fi fantasy thriller is scheduled to release next year in January. Apart from Prabhas and Ran Daggubati, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin will take part in the panel discussion.