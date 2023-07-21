Prabhas’ Salaar Sets A Unique Record Even Before Its Release, Deets Inside

The career trajectory of Prabhas has dropped drastically after back-to-back flops recently. While both instalments of Baahubali turned out to be big blockbusters, Prabhas has faced a dry spell since. All of his subsequent releases, although made at a pan-India level, have failed at the box office. These include Saaho, Radhe Shyam and the highly disappointing Adipurush. The actor has a few films in his kitty right now, through which he is attempting to redeem himself to his fans. One of the projects that he has completed filming for is Salaar.

People have high hopes for Salaar as it has been directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Expectations are sky-high for Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, which is opening in more than 5000 theatres worldwide. One of Salaar’s international distributors, Prathyangira Cinemas, revealed on Twitter that the Prabhas movie will be shown on record-breaking 1979+ screens in North America. The number was chosen since it coincides with Prabhas’s birth year. Prabhas was born on October 23, 1979. Prathyangiri Cinemas shared the information through a tweet, referring to the film as a ‘box office bulldozer’.