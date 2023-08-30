Prabhas' Salaar Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan In Overseas Advance Booking? Figures Inside

Prabhas’ Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan are amongst the most awaited movies. While the former will hit theatres on September 28, King Khan’s movie will be released on the 7th of the same month. The overseas advance bookings for Jawan and Salaar have been opened and if recent reports are to be believed, Prabhas’ film is leading as of now.

As reported by Business Today, the overseas advance booking collections for Jawan stand at $200,000 (till August 28), which is a little over Rs 1,65 crore. It should be noted that advance bookings for the SKR starrer were opened at 450 locations. On the other hand, Prabhas’ Salaar has already crossed the $400,000 (Rs 3.30 crore) mark in advance booking collection overseas.

Venky Reviews took to the microblogging site X (formerly known as X) to report that Salaar advance bookings were opened at 337 locations with around 1012 shows in the United States. As of August 28, 14619 tickets were sold which makes the total collection to around $418,731 (Rs 3.45 crore).

Jawan advance bookings are also open in India. The figures regarding the same have not been released as of now.