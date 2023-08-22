Prabhas' Scene From Kalki 2989 AD 'LEAKS' Online? Chiranjeevi Inspired Scene Starring Him Goes Viral

On megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday, a video from what appears to be a scene frmo Kalki 2989 AD has ‘leaked’ online. Hold your horses, the video wasn’t leaked accidentally or illegally. Instead, the makers of the Telugu film were inspired by Chiranjeevi’s iconic ‘Chiru leaks’ and shared a short clip from the movie. The video featured Prabhas and he seemed to be remaking a scene from Chiranjeevi’s iconic film, Gang Leader. The movie was released three decades ago.

In the video, Prabhas was seen holding a portable gas burner, recreating the scene from Gang Leader. Sharing the clip, the makers wrote, “Straight from the hearts and the editing room of #Kalki2898AD 👀 Here’s wishing our Megastar @KChiruTweets garu an extraordinary birthday! Inspired by #ChiruLeaks."

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi celebrated his 68th birthday on Tuesday, August 22. While he was showered with birthday wishes from fans and stars in Telugu film industry, the most special wish came from his superstar son Ram Charan. He took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable photo to send birthday wishes to his father. In the picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen holding his granddaughter Klin Kaara in his arms. While the face of the little princess is covered with a heart emoji, Chiranjeevi can be seen flaunting his million-dollar smile for the camera.