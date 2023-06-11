Prabhas Starrer Adipurush Advance Booking Starts On Good Note; 10,000 Tickets Sold

One of the most anticipated films Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is all set to release on June 16. The makers have opened bookings in advance. Well, as per reports, the response has been encouraging and 10,000 tickets have been sold till now.

ETimes claim 60 per cent of bookings have been made for the first day. And if the trend continues then Adipurush may beat the advance booking of RRR. There is an assumption that mythological drama will have a whopping start at the box office. Pinkvilla report says PVR and Inox are leading from the front by selling 8800 and 6100 tickets respectively, whereas Cinepolis has sold 3500 tickets.