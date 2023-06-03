Prabhas-starrer Adipurush Recovers Rs 432 Crore Ahead Of Its Release: Reports

Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the most-anticipated films of 2023. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film’s latest soundtrack, Ram Sita Ram has garnered much praise from the masses. In fact, after revising the VFX and graphics, the film’s new trailer has also been received positively, barring a few critics. Now, a report by Bollywood Hungama has revealed that ahead of its release, Adipurush has already recovered a staggering Rs 432 crores from the non-theatrical business.

According to reports, Adipurush made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore is said to have recovered approximately 85 per cent of the money spent. Reports have clarified that the Om Raut directorial earned Rs 247 crore from non-theatrical revenues, which includes music rights, satellite rights, digital rights and ancillary rights. Meanwhile, the film drew the rest of Rs 185 crore from its theatrical revenue in the southern regions as a minimum guarantee. The total hence sums up to Rs 432 crores.

Early trade estimates suggest that Adipurush is likely to have a blockbuster opening in the theatres. Predictions also indicate that in the opening three days of the film’s release, the Prabhas-starrer can even enter the coveted Rs 100-crore club, that too, solely in the Hindi language. Although, these are just speculations and nothing is confirmed yet.

With the buzz surrounding Adipurush refusing to die down, the makers have brought another sweet surprise for the fans. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the film team is ready to unveil another action-packed trailer of the film on June 6 at a grand ceremony in Tirupati.

“Adipurush team will launch an action-packed 2-minute 27-second trailer on June 6 at a mega event in Tirupati in the presence of fans and the media. While the first trailer was about the emotions of Shri Ram, the second one will dive into the world of big-scale action that the film has to offer. The trailer will focus on the epic battle between Lord Ram and his nemesis, Raavan," revealed the report.

Adipurush, produced by Bhushan Kumar, will retell the tale of the epic mythological love story between Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Apart from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, playing the antagonist alongside Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and Vatsal Seth in important roles. Adipurush is slated to hit the big screens on June 16.