Prabhas-starrer Project K’s Release Date To Be Announced At San Diego Comic-con

Prabhas’ upcoming film Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, has generated significant excitement across India. It is now set to make a splash on the international stage, as it becomes the first Indian movie to be featured at San Diego Comic-Con. The cast, including Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, will attend the event, where they will unveil the film’s first look and announce its new release date. Initially, it was announced that the makers of Project K would unveil the first look and a glimpse of the film on July 20 in America. Recent sources indicate that they are now considering announcing the new release date as well. Previously, the film was slated for release during the Sankranthi festival, but the producers have reportedly decided to postpone it.

Announcing the release date at such a significant event would be beneficial not only for the film’s team, but it will also create a big impact. The highly-anticipated San Diego Comic-Con will feature an exclusive premiere footage from the film Project K. The makers have kept a tight lid on the movie, and there haven’t been many details revealed thus far. The event, taking place from July 20 to 23, will bring together the entire cast of the film, as well as some of the biggest movie stars from around the world. It’s an exciting opportunity for fans and enthusiasts to get a glimpse of what’s in store.