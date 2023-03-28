The last few years have been dominated by South films. From Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR to Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veeraya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, there has been a significant rise in big-budget Telugu films. Some stars have even reached global stardom with their acting prowess and demand in the film industry. As these celebs continue to climb the ladder of success, their films have also started minting crores of rupees at the box office. Let’s have a look at some of the highest-paid actors in the South film industry.

Prabhas

After the enormous success of the Baahubali franchise, there’s no doubt that Prabhas has definitely made his name on the list of the highest-paid Tollywood actors. Prabhas’ remuneration falls somewhere between Rs 150-200 crore. The 43-year-old’s next shoot is with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the movie Spirit. Prabhas reportedly charged Rs 150 crore for the film. His upcoming project includes Salar, Project K and Raja Deluxe.

Ram Charan

Another prominent face in the South industry is Ram Charan. He has etched his name in the hearts of his fans with the SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR. According to FilmiBeat, Ram Charan charges approximately Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore for a film. As per an India Today report, he garnered a sum of Rs 100 crore for his two upcoming films — one being Game Changer, and the other with director Gowtam Tinnanuri for an untitled project.

Jr NTR

Ram Charan’s co-actor Jr NTR also made a roaring presence in RRR. As per Zoom Entertainment, he received Rs 45 crore for the film. Now, his remuneration lies somewhere between Rs 90-100 crore. Speaking about Jr NTR’s yet-to-be-released film NTR 30, helmed by Koratala Siva, the 39-year-old has reportedly charged Rs 60 crore.

Allu Arjun

Telugu actor Allu Arjun has stupefied viewers with his compelling performance in the film Pushpa: The Rise. He has been hailed as one of the most dependable stars of the cine world and boasts of a salary of Rs 60-80 crore. Allu Arjun will next be seen in the much-anticipated Sukumar directorial Pushpa: The Rule.

Pawan Kalyan

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan’s stardom is well-known. For every movie he takes part in, the Power Star reportedly charges Rs 50-75 crore. Pawan Kalyan is presently busy working on his upcoming cinematic venture Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Reports suggest that he has sought Rs 60 crore for the film. Pawan Kalyan is also a part of film director Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

