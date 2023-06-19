Prabhas To Saif Ali Khan, How Much The Adipurush Star Cast Earned For The Film

One of the most anticipated Indian films of 2023, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage, has been released in theatres. The mythological drama, which is a retelling of the epic Ramayana, opened to severe criticism from critics as well as the audience. However, the film has caused a stir at the box office. Estimates suggest that the project garnered a huge INR 90 crore in the domestic market on its first day. Fans swarmed to theatres and even constructed a massive 65-foot cutout of Prabhas in Telangana.

The film, helmed by Om Raut, was made on a massive budget of INR 500 crore. Let’s have a look at the remuneration received by the cast of the massive film:

Advertisement

Prabhas: Superstar Prabhas played the role of Lord Ram in the film. His portrayal has created a storm among the fans. Reports suggest that the Baahubali star was paid INR 120 crore for his character in the film.

Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon, who donned the role of Janaki in the project, was paid around INR 3 crore for her role. However, it was found that she wasn’t the first choice for the role. The makers had earlier gone to Keerthy Suresh, Anushka Sharma, Anushka Shetty, and Kiara Advani for the role. But things couldn’t materialise, and it finally went to Kriti.

Saif Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan played the role of Ravana in the film. Initially, when the teaser for the film was released last year, his depiction of Ravana was heavily criticised by the audience. Then the makers decided to make changes to the film. Reportedly, Saif was paid INR 12 crore for his portrayal.

Sunny Singh: Sunny Singh was seen playing the role of Lakshman in the film. His character has received a great response from the audience and the critics. Reportedly, he charged INR 1.5 crore for the role.