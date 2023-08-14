Prabhas To Take a Break From Acting After Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD? Here's What We Know

Telugu star Prabhas is reportedly planning to take a break after work on his upcoming films, Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD are done. Prabhas has had a rough run at the box office lately. His last release, Adipurush, was slammed by the critics and did not make as much money as the makers were hoping at the box office. Prabhas’ fans have their hopes pinned on Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD now. While they prepare for the releases, several media outlets have reported that Prabhas is planning to take an acting break to focus on his health.

A Times Now report stated that the Telugu actor has been tackling severe knee pain. It is said that he is planning a ‘solid break’ this year and opted for the surgery. The decision is said to be ‘important for his well-being.’ The report added that Prabhas plans to wrap up all his work by November and head into his break in December. News18 couldn’t verify the details of the report at the time of publishing.

Salaar is set to be presented in two parts. The first installment, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, is reportedly set on a lavish Rs 400 crore budget. Besides Prabhas, the film boasts an ensemble cast of esteemed talents, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinu Anand, Garuda Ram, and Sriya Reddy. The film’s musical score is composed by Ravi Basrur, while Prashant Neel holds the credits for the story. The film releases on September 28.