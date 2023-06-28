Prabhas To Take Home A Paycheck Of Rs 100 Cr For KD –The Devil Post Adipurush Failure? What We Know

Prabhas, one of the biggest superstars in the country, has a huge fan base across India. His roles in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise brought him immense love and recognition. However, his recent pan-India film Adipurush didn’t fare well at the box office. The mythological drama based on Ramayana received widespread criticism for its poor writing and lack of authenticity.

And now, the actor, known for his association with successful films like Vikrant Rona and Rider, has signed another exciting project with Kannada production house, KVN Productions. The upcoming film, titled KD - The Devil, is set to be a pan-Indian release. Despite the fate of Adipurush at the box office, Prabhas has reportedly clinched a whopping pay check for this new project. Rumour has it that he will be taking home over Rs 100 crores

Earlier, there were rumours that the failure of Adipurush would have an impact on Prabhas’ upcoming film, Salaar. However, now it has been reported that the buzz around Salaar is still quite strong and Adipurush’s debacle has not affected the anticipation around it. According to reports, the film, directed by KGF’s Prashanth Neel, is getting some exciting offers for theatrical rights and is expected to do a pre-release business of more than Rs 500 crore. If the sources are believed, then Salaar will surpass the pre-release business of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.