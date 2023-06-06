Prabhas Visits Tirumala Temple, Seeks Blessings Ahead of Adipurush Final Trailer; Photos

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer mythological drama Adipurush have been in the news ever since the makers announced its final trailer launch event. Today, Prabhas was spotted visiting Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala and took blessings ahead of the event. Earlier, in the day Kriti was also spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Prabhas, in the photos, is seen wearing a white colour outfit and has a red colour shawl on his shoulder. He is seen posing with the team. The pictures have been going viral on social media. Saif Ali Khan has not joined them for this event. Reportedly, the makers have spent Rs 2.5 crores for just this event. The Adupurush Pre-release event will take place at Tirupati Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Stadium. A sea of fans are expected to attend the event. While the prep is underway, Siasit.com reported the Adipurush makers are not holding back to make this event a memorable affair.

Take a look at the photos here: