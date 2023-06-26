Prabhas Was Not In Favour Of Making Adipurush In Two Parts? Here’s What We Know

Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush has been in the news ever since it has released. The film has been grabbing attention from all around and is being badly trolled too. The mythological drama has opened to mixed reviews and amid this, there is a report coming in that makers wanted to make the film in two parts but Prabhas was not in favour and rejected the idea. But there is no official confirmation of this.

As reported by ETimes, Om Raut wanted to split the film into two parts because the total length of the film was reportedly approximately three hours and twenty minutes. Om wanted to continue filming for another month, which would help him extend the runtime. But Prabhas reportedly persuaded the director and the film’s team that the two-part approach would not be suitable for this film. The creators then decided to scrap their plan.

Adipurush stars Prabhas in role of Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film was released on June 16 and earned a staggering Rs 140 crore worldwide on its opening day. However, the film has fallen flat to Rs 5.5 crore in just seven days.

In response to declining box office performance and growing backlash, the makers of the Prabhas starrer recently announced a reduction in ticket prices for Thursday and Friday shows to Rs 150. However, due to continued criticism and a drop in collections on Monday and Tuesday, they have further lowered the prices. The new price has been set at Rs 112. The film has been under scrutiny for its alleged distortion of the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters.