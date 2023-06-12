Prabhu Deva Welcomes A Baby Girl At 50, His 1st Child With Second Wife: 'I'm Done With...'

Prabhu Deva has embraced fatherhood again at 50. The acclaimed choreographer and director welcomed a baby girl, his first daughter, with his second wife Dr Himani. Prabhu confirmed the news while talking to a news portal. This is his fourth child. Prabhu sons from his previous marriage with Ramlatha.

Speaking with Times of India, Prabhu Deva said, “Yes! It is true. I am a father again at this age (50). I feel very happy and complete." He added that he has decided to cut down on his workload and now wants to spend more time with his family. “I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around… I am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family," he said.

Prabhudheva married Dr Himani in 2020. The wedding took place nine years after Prabhu and his first wife Ramlatha got a divorce. The former couple had three sons together. While the oldest son passed away in 2008 following a brain tumour, the other two sons live with Ramlatha.

The filmmaker has kept his second wife and marriage away from the spotlight. While the couple is yet to make a public appearance, she was seen in a video that celebrated his 50th birthday celebration in April 2023. She was seen sharing her best wishes to the filmmaker.