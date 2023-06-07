Pragathi Shetty’s Birthday Wish For Rakshit Shetty Is A Sweet Surprise

Rakshit Shetty, better known for his film 777 Charlie celebrated his 40th birthday on June 6. On the occasion, Pragathi Shetty, wife of Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty sent warm greetings to Rakshit by sharing a bunch of pictures with him on Instagram. Rakshit and Rishab Shetty’s friendship dates back a long time. Besides sharing a common surname, the duo have worked together on film sets as well. Naturally, either of their families share a cordial relationship with each other.

Along with the pictures, Pragathi also penned a heartwarming note for Rakshit, calling him the go-to person in every situation. “He is the person I always turn to first, whether it’s to share my happiness or sadness. We talk for hours about everything, no matter if it’s gossip, films, or even spirituality," she captioned her post.

“It’s because of him that I developed an interest in spirituality. He’s always there for my emotional support, and he is the one who constantly pushes me to do better in my work. Happy Birthday, Chintuanna! Thanks for always being there for me," concluded Pragathi.

The first photo was from the time when Pragathi was pregnant. Rakshit and Rishab Shetty stood on either side of Pragathi, touching her baby bump affectionately. While Rishab donned an all-white ethnic fit, Rakshit sported a black shirt with a pair of grey pants. Pragathi was draped in a red and violet-bordered saree.

In the next picture, Pragathi was seen celebrating Bhai Dooj with Rakshit Shetty. She posed for pictures with the actor while offering him sweets and seeking blessings from him. The next few snaps captured some other lovely moments between Pragathi and Rakshit, with Rishab Shetty also making an appearance in one of them.