Pragya Jaiswal Basks Under The Greek Sun In A Chic Co-ord Set; See Pics

Pragya Jaiswal had set the internet ablaze last month with a video. She shared a clip of herself enjoying an ice bath in Finland, while donning a bikini. Her video went viral, capturing the attention and admiration of her fans and followers across the internet. Her adventurous spirit and stunning presence certainly made a splash online.

Actress Pragya Jaiswal has embarked on a vacation. Following her annual tradition, she has once again taken a well-deserved break from her busy schedule and opted for an overseas vacation. Pragya Jaiswal has been setting the fashion bar high with her stunning holiday outfits. You can take inspiration from her look and incorporate it into your wardrobe right away. Pragya looked absolutely stunning in a grey co-ord set with yellow floral prints. In the photos, she can be seen basking in the sun and posing with swag. Her black sunglasses complement her look perfectly. Pragya’s infectious smile adds an extra charm to the whole ensemble. She turned up the fashion quotient with a brown handbag. Pragya captioned her post: “What’s athen-ing?". She referred to her vacay destination, which is Athens (Greece).

Pragya Jaiswal’s journey in the film industry is quite inspiring. Born and raised in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, she later moved to Pune with her family. During her time at a reputable university pursuing a degree in corporate law, Pragya decided to explore her passion by participating in inter-campus dance competitions and modelling to find some balance amidst the rigidity of her academic life. Pragya’s decision paid off as she gained recognition and success in competitions like Miss Pune. She even secured a wild card entry in Miss India, receiving praises from various quarters for her accomplishments. Pragya’s dedication and talent have undoubtedly taken her far in her career.

Pragya Jaiswal was last seen in the Telugu action film Son Of India, which hit the screens about a year ago. The movie was directed by Diamond Ratnababu. Vishnu Manchu produced the film under the banners of Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory. Son Of India also featured prominent actors such as Mohan Babu, Meena, and Srikanth in significant roles, making it an awaited release for fans of Telugu cinema.