Prajakta Mali Celebrates 2 Million Followers On Instagram With This Post

Prajakta Mali is one of the leading actresses in the Marathi film industry today. With her impressive acting skills and powerful performances, she has garnered a huge fan following and won the hearts of many. She celebrated crossing 2 million followers on Instagram and expressed her gratitude. She shared a few pictures of herself wearing a divine co-ord set from House of Mithi Kalra.

The black floral co-ord set includes a one-shoulder top and a mermaid tulle skirt. Prajakta kept her accessories minimal and tied her hair in a neat high bun. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Oho, super late post. Can’t thank enough… We are a family of 2 million now… dancing, twirls, gratitude… Let’s expand more and more and more… You all have my heart… love Prajaktta Mali."

Her fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for reaching this milestone. Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar also commented, “Whooohooo."

Earlier in the day, Prajakta went live to mark International Yoga Day. She shared how she never misses a day without doing yoga and demonstrated how she performs Suryanamaskar during the live session.

The caption of the video, loosely translated from Marathi, reads: “Just like every year, this year also did too Suryanamaskar… (Here is the proof.) Not just mouthful wishes for Yoga Day… (sic)."