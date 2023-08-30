Prakash Raj's Remarks On National Awards And Thalapathy Vijay's Entry Into Politics Go Viral

If we talk about actors who have often made controversies with their statements in the last few years, Prakash Raj simply cannot be missed. The actor is extremely vocal about his political and social views which often puts him in the crosshairs of right-wing bodies. Prakash Raj often makes bold statements criticising the central government. He recently took a jibe at the government again while addressing the audience at News Tamil Nadu TV’s Hello Tamil Nadu program where he was the chief guest.

Prakash Raj expressed his disappointment at Jai Bhim not winning a National Award despite talking about the pressing issue of rampant casteism. “Jai Bhim was not given the National Award for a reason. The Enforcement Directorate, Election Commission and Film Censor Board are all under the control of the central government," he said.

He also expressed his bewilderment at a film like The Kashmir Files, which he believes spreads communal hatred, receiving the Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration. He questioned the hype around the film The Kerala Story when it was banned in the state of Kerala itself. “I don’t agree with banning the film. Freedom of expression is common to all. But I have a problem with supporting it. It shows your intention," he said.