Pranitha Subhash is one of the well-known actresses in the film industry. She often creates a stir on the internet with her awe-inspiring photoshoots and acting prowess. Recently, she dropped a few pictures that are doing the rounds on the internet. In the photos, Pranitha can be seen making a sartorial statement with Kavitha Gutta’s intricately designed lehenga. She looked phenomenal and we cannot stop gushing over her looks.

Pranitha accessorised her outfit with a pair of earrings, an elegant neckpiece, and an exquisite pair of bangles. Her simple yet stylish hairstyle added an extra touch of glamour to her overall look and made it even more gorgeous. For the makeup, she wore drawn eyebrows, a stroke of eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, tinted cheeks, a contoured nose, and a shade of pink lipstick.

Social media users have complimented Pranitha Subhash on her traditional look. One user wrote, “Absolutely stunning and gorgeous". Another user commented, “You steal my heart with just your eyes". The third user wrote, “Damn you look stunning and flawless in a saree". One user also commented, “You look gorgeous forever and ever always".

This is not the first time. She often creates a stir on the internet with her stunning looks and incredible fashion sense. Some time back she shared a picture in casual attire, which took the internet by storm. Pranitha wore a black top with white jeans and looked every bit gorgeous.

Pranitha Subhash started her career in modelling before she made her way to acting. She made her debut in acting with the 2010 Kannada film Porki, a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. In the same year, she also starred in the Telugu film Em Pillo Em Pillado. She made her Tamil debut with the 2011 film Udhayan.

Pranitha is best known for films such as Brahma, Masss, Attarintiki Daredi, and Bhuj: The Ride Of Baby. Some of her other notable projects include Hungama 2, NTR Kathanayakudu, Dynamite, and Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum. Now, she is all set to star in the upcoming film D148.

